Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10135 Brockbank Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

10135 Brockbank Drive

10135 Brockbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10135 Brockbank Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled & Move-In Ready. Kitchen offers dove gray tone cabinets with quartz solid surface counter tops, and included in both bathroom counter tops, kitchen has built-in pantry, designer kitchen faucet with that chef in mind. Separate laundry room with cabinets, washer and dryer hook ups, solid surface laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Alarm and Burglar system paid by landlord until December 2020, and tenant may continue alarm service with fee payment agreement with landlord. Property newly landscaped and new deck recently built for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 Brockbank Drive have any available units?
10135 Brockbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 Brockbank Drive have?
Some of 10135 Brockbank Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 Brockbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Brockbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Brockbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10135 Brockbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10135 Brockbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10135 Brockbank Drive offers parking.
Does 10135 Brockbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10135 Brockbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Brockbank Drive have a pool?
No, 10135 Brockbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10135 Brockbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 10135 Brockbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Brockbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10135 Brockbank Drive has units with dishwashers.

