10111 Regal Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

I've been told while walking through the tranquil courtyard and pool area, that it feels like you are relaxing in a tropical resort. Stunning quality granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen with pantry. Beautiful travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms and chic bamboo flooring in living and bedrooms. Full size laundry room, walk in closets and extra storage space! The large covered patio overlooks courtyard with water features, fireplace and soothing spa. Convenient covered assigned parking available. Location! Location! Location! Easy access to 75 and Preston Hollow Village with Trader Joe's, delicious restaurants and retail shops near by. Condo located W of 75 and S of Meadow.