All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10111 Regal Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10111 Regal Park Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:12 AM

10111 Regal Park Lane

10111 Regal Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10111 Regal Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
I've been told while walking through the tranquil courtyard and pool area, that it feels like you are relaxing in a tropical resort. Stunning quality granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen with pantry. Beautiful travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms and chic bamboo flooring in living and bedrooms. Full size laundry room, walk in closets and extra storage space! The large covered patio overlooks courtyard with water features, fireplace and soothing spa. Convenient covered assigned parking available. Location! Location! Location! Easy access to 75 and Preston Hollow Village with Trader Joe's, delicious restaurants and retail shops near by. Condo located W of 75 and S of Meadow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 Regal Park Lane have any available units?
10111 Regal Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10111 Regal Park Lane have?
Some of 10111 Regal Park Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 Regal Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10111 Regal Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 Regal Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10111 Regal Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10111 Regal Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10111 Regal Park Lane offers parking.
Does 10111 Regal Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 Regal Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 Regal Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10111 Regal Park Lane has a pool.
Does 10111 Regal Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 10111 Regal Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 Regal Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10111 Regal Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University