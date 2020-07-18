Rent Calculator
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
1114 Sealane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1114 Sealane
1114 Sealane Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1114 Sealane Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
3/2/2 fully furnished home available for short term rentals and long term. This home is close to the base, shopping, bay, and restaurants. Please contact our office for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Sealane have any available units?
1114 Sealane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 1114 Sealane currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Sealane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Sealane pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Sealane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 1114 Sealane offer parking?
No, 1114 Sealane does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Sealane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Sealane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Sealane have a pool?
No, 1114 Sealane does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Sealane have accessible units?
No, 1114 Sealane does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Sealane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Sealane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Sealane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Sealane does not have units with air conditioning.
