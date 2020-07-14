All apartments in Corpus Christi
The Summit
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

The Summit

5502 Saratoga Blvd · (361) 298-4660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 40 · Avail. now

$788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Unit 64 · Avail. Aug 11

$788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 172 · Avail. now

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 164 · Avail. now

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 153 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Unit 190 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Unit 188 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
package receiving
trash valet
Come see The Summit and be impressed. Here floor plans are designed with your lifestyle in mind. For example, The Summit features a three bedroom home which has an eat-in kitchen with natural light flowing in from the French door accessing an oversized private balcony or patio; a luxurious master bath with large, walk-in tiled shower; generous walk-in closets; fireplace along with your choice of either sunken living room or one with a dramatic cathedral ceiling.Or experience a one bedroom with large bath including a garden tub with huge window and privacy screening, sun-lit kitchen including eat-in or work-at counter space, and great room featuring a built-in bookcase, dry bar, fireplace, and double patio doors opening onto a twenty-six foot private balcony all overlooking the manicured fairways of the luxurious Corpus Christi Country Club Golf Course.Or enjoy a new classic where the kitchen and family room are integrated into one open space. In fact there are nine distinctive floor plans to choose from, each thoughtfully designed and accented with custom features. There is nothing else like The Summit in Corpus Christi, and, nothing better. Community amenities complete the picture for a perfect home. Enjoy two lushly landscaped swimming pools, three professional tennis courts, fitness center, playground, and clubhouse, which is also an Internet cafe.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant (over 18), $25 per applicant (under 18)
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom); Sure Bond: $87.50 (1 bedroom), $131.35 (2 bedroom), $175 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit have any available units?
The Summit has 15 units available starting at $788 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does The Summit have?
Some of The Summit's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit is pet friendly.
Does The Summit offer parking?
Yes, The Summit offers parking.
Does The Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit have a pool?
Yes, The Summit has a pool.
Does The Summit have accessible units?
No, The Summit does not have accessible units.
Does The Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit has units with dishwashers.
