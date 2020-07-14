Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub package receiving trash valet

Come see The Summit and be impressed. Here floor plans are designed with your lifestyle in mind. For example, The Summit features a three bedroom home which has an eat-in kitchen with natural light flowing in from the French door accessing an oversized private balcony or patio; a luxurious master bath with large, walk-in tiled shower; generous walk-in closets; fireplace along with your choice of either sunken living room or one with a dramatic cathedral ceiling.Or experience a one bedroom with large bath including a garden tub with huge window and privacy screening, sun-lit kitchen including eat-in or work-at counter space, and great room featuring a built-in bookcase, dry bar, fireplace, and double patio doors opening onto a twenty-six foot private balcony all overlooking the manicured fairways of the luxurious Corpus Christi Country Club Golf Course.Or enjoy a new classic where the kitchen and family room are integrated into one open space. In fact there are nine distinctive floor plans to choose from, each thoughtfully designed and accented with custom features. There is nothing else like The Summit in Corpus Christi, and, nothing better. Community amenities complete the picture for a perfect home. Enjoy two lushly landscaped swimming pools, three professional tennis courts, fitness center, playground, and clubhouse, which is also an Internet cafe.