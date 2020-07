Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome home to The Place At Castle Hills, the ideal spot for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort. Located in San Antonio, TX The Place At Castle Hills is conveniently close to I-10, I-410, San Antonio International Airport, and Phil Hardberger Park. The Place At Castle Hills offers both quality and convenience in an unbeatable location, and our personal commitment to meeting your needs shines from the moment you walk through our front door.



