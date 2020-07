Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This property is a short walking distance to Lady Bird Lake. So close to downtown! Think about all the fun of bike rides by the water and walking your dog on the trails. Pet owners, this property is pet friendly, allowing 3 pets, even if they are large. This home has beautiful flooring, a large backyard nook, and lots of natural light. There's lots of space to park and 3 parking spots allowed. This is perfect if you want a short commute to downtown.



(RLNE5700617)