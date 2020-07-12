Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Stonecreek Ranch Apartments is home to those that live, work, and play in South Austin. Whether you're looking to be close to premiere shopping at South Park Meadows where you'll find stores such as Super Target, Wal-Mart Super Center, Sam's Club, JCPenny's, Best Buy and more, or close to great entertainment at Cinemark, living at Stonecreek Ranch Apartments puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy close proximity to great restaurants at The Grove at South Park Meadows such as Amy's Ice Cream, Austin's Pizza, Chili's, Longhorn Steakhouse, or Waterloo Icehouse.



We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Experience a Better Way of Living at Stonecreek Ranch Apartments where residents will enjoy both a professional on-site management and maintenance team whose goal is to provide an exceptional living experience. Available to take your calls 24/7. Live it. Love it. Guarantee