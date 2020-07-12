All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Stonecreek Ranch

333 E Slaughter Ln · (512) 387-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-0924 · Avail. Sep 30

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 08-0826 · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 03-0336 · Avail. Aug 24

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-0423 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 06-0633 · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 06-0621 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-0734 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonecreek Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Stonecreek Ranch Apartments is home to those that live, work, and play in South Austin. Whether you're looking to be close to premiere shopping at South Park Meadows where you'll find stores such as Super Target, Wal-Mart Super Center, Sam's Club, JCPenny's, Best Buy and more, or close to great entertainment at Cinemark, living at Stonecreek Ranch Apartments puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy close proximity to great restaurants at The Grove at South Park Meadows such as Amy's Ice Cream, Austin's Pizza, Chili's, Longhorn Steakhouse, or Waterloo Icehouse.

We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Experience a Better Way of Living at Stonecreek Ranch Apartments where residents will enjoy both a professional on-site management and maintenance team whose goal is to provide an exceptional living experience. Available to take your calls 24/7. Live it. Love it. Guarantee

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom). $150 (2 bedroom). $200 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25 valet trash
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: Some apartments come with storage in the breezeways.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonecreek Ranch have any available units?
Stonecreek Ranch has 20 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonecreek Ranch have?
Some of Stonecreek Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonecreek Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Stonecreek Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonecreek Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonecreek Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Stonecreek Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Stonecreek Ranch offers parking.
Does Stonecreek Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonecreek Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonecreek Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Stonecreek Ranch has a pool.
Does Stonecreek Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Stonecreek Ranch has accessible units.
Does Stonecreek Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonecreek Ranch has units with dishwashers.
