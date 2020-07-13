Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving trash valet on-site laundry game room sauna

Experience the new Settler's Ridge, a beautifully renovated apartment community located in North Austin near Tech Ridge and zoned to Pflugerville ISD. Our pet-friendly community features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with premium interior finishes, state-of-the-art amenities and award-winning customer service. Conveniently located near IH-35, Tech Ridge Center, Parmer Innovation Center and the North Austin business campuses for Dell, Samsung and Visa(R).Our offices may have gone virtual, but we are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home from your current home. We currently offer virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 virtual tours.