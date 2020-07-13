All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

Settler's Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
12800 Harrisglenn Dr · (512) 361-1418
Rent Special
Ask about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX 78753

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 835 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1331 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 912 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Settler's Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
trash valet
on-site laundry
game room
sauna
Experience the new Settler's Ridge, a beautifully renovated apartment community located in North Austin near Tech Ridge and zoned to Pflugerville ISD. Our pet-friendly community features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with premium interior finishes, state-of-the-art amenities and award-winning customer service. Conveniently located near IH-35, Tech Ridge Center, Parmer Innovation Center and the North Austin business campuses for Dell, Samsung and Visa(R).Our offices may have gone virtual, but we are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home from your current home. We currently offer virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250-$300
fee: $250-$300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Pets must be at least six months old. We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Based on our community's location, there may be other breed restrictions that we follow in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Carports $35/month and Garage $85/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Settler's Ridge have any available units?
Settler's Ridge has 29 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Settler's Ridge have?
Some of Settler's Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Settler's Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Settler's Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Ask about Worry Free Leasing!
Is Settler's Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Settler's Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Settler's Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Settler's Ridge offers parking.
Does Settler's Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Settler's Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Settler's Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Settler's Ridge has a pool.
Does Settler's Ridge have accessible units?
No, Settler's Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Settler's Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Settler's Ridge has units with dishwashers.
