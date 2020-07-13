Northhills Flats

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: First Pet: $400, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $25/month, Second Pet: $15/month
restrictions: Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage closet