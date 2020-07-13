All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:22 PM

Northhills Flats

3600 N Hills Dr · (512) 643-9883
Location

3600 N Hills Dr, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3600 N. Hills Dr Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 28

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 3600 N. Hills Dr Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 10

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 3600 N. Hills Dr Unit 168 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3600 N. Hills Dr Unit 157 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,187

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 3600 N. Hills Dr Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,187

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northhills Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
internet access
Offering premium apartments in the serene Northwest Hills of Austin. Upgraded, spacious floor plans & easy access to major thoroughfares provide students, families and those in need of an easy commute the ideal home.

With the stop for the UT shuttle & Cap Metro bus directly out front and HEB & CVS next door, Northhills Flats apartments offers the ultimate in comfort & convenience.

Northhills Flats offers several different floor plans for our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Call today to schedule an appointment with our friendly staff!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: First Pet: $400, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $25/month, Second Pet: $15/month
restrictions: Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northhills Flats have any available units?
Northhills Flats has 8 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Northhills Flats have?
Some of Northhills Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northhills Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Northhills Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northhills Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Northhills Flats is pet friendly.
Does Northhills Flats offer parking?
Yes, Northhills Flats offers parking.
Does Northhills Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northhills Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northhills Flats have a pool?
Yes, Northhills Flats has a pool.
Does Northhills Flats have accessible units?
No, Northhills Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Northhills Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northhills Flats has units with dishwashers.
