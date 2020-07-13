Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard dog park internet access

Offering premium apartments in the serene Northwest Hills of Austin. Upgraded, spacious floor plans & easy access to major thoroughfares provide students, families and those in need of an easy commute the ideal home.



With the stop for the UT shuttle & Cap Metro bus directly out front and HEB & CVS next door, Northhills Flats apartments offers the ultimate in comfort & convenience.



Northhills Flats offers several different floor plans for our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Call today to schedule an appointment with our friendly staff!