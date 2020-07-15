Amenities

Nestled in Texas’s Capital, Estancia Villas Apartments is near all of the cool things that make Austin weird such as its music venues, great and unique dining establishments, and abundance of nightlife. Convenient markets and shopping destinations are just a short distance from Estancia Villas. Austin is brimming with local finds. Texas Keeper Cider, a rustic-style taproom, is just minutes from your apartment, and Mary Moore Searight Park has over 300 acres of hiking paths and a natural but lush landscape.



Estancia Villas offers well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our homes are fitted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private outdoor space with storage, and more. This pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a dog park, a movie theater, and valet trash. We’re near I-35 for an easy commute into downtown!



