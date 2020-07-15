All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Estancia Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Estancia Villas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Estancia Villas

1200 Estancia Parkway · (256) 269-7364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 Estancia Parkway, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0924 · Avail. now

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 1134 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1435 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0432 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 0338 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 0328 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0714 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estancia Villas.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Nestled in Texas’s Capital, Estancia Villas Apartments is near all of the cool things that make Austin weird such as its music venues, great and unique dining establishments, and abundance of nightlife. Convenient markets and shopping destinations are just a short distance from Estancia Villas. Austin is brimming with local finds. Texas Keeper Cider, a rustic-style taproom, is just minutes from your apartment, and Mary Moore Searight Park has over 300 acres of hiking paths and a natural but lush landscape.

Estancia Villas offers well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our homes are fitted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private outdoor space with storage, and more. This pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a dog park, a movie theater, and valet trash. We’re near I-35 for an easy commute into downtown!

Welcome Home – This is Luxe Living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estancia Villas have any available units?
Estancia Villas has 9 units available starting at $1,051 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Estancia Villas have?
Some of Estancia Villas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estancia Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Estancia Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estancia Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Estancia Villas is pet friendly.
Does Estancia Villas offer parking?
Yes, Estancia Villas offers parking.
Does Estancia Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Estancia Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Estancia Villas have a pool?
Yes, Estancia Villas has a pool.
Does Estancia Villas have accessible units?
No, Estancia Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Estancia Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Estancia Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Estancia Villas?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity