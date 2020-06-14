205 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX with garage
Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?
Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it. See more
Leander apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.