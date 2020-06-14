Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX with garage

Leander apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
26 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
46 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$960
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
92 Units Available
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1400 sqft
Hermosa village offers a high level of resident amenities offering a "best in class" living experience. Community amenities and the Big House design lends itself to more of a neighborhood feel, which many will find unique and attractive.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Rutherford Drive
1305 Rutherford Drive, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2408 sqft
1305 Rutherford Drive Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander - 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 North Creek Blvd
804 North Creek Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1465 sqft
This 3 bedroom home has new flooring ( no carpet ), paint throughout, new fencing and more. Fireplace, refrigerator, microwave. Easy access to183 and 183A toll, great schools and community. (RLNE5668777)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard
17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
4191 sqft
One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1004 Flanagan Dr.
1004 Flanagan Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1724 sqft
Adorable & Affordable & Ready for Quick Move in! Gorgeous metro flooring throughout (no carpet!), 9 ft ceilings, boxed out window seats, custom ceiling fans & lighting, 2 in wood blinds, double vanities, sep tub & shower, HUGE master WIC, & tile

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1017 Sundrops Street
1017 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2017 sqft
New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
213 Rim Rock DR
213 Rim Rock Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
SPACIOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT*WOOD LAMINATE & HARD C-TILE FLRING DOWN STAIRS*BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,C-TILE BACK SPLASH,SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING "NEW" SS REFRIGERATOR*"NEW WASHER & DRYER*2" FAUX WOODEN
Results within 1 mile of Leander
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
41 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 Terrace View Drive
1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2416 sqft
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
609 Brashear Lane
609 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1699 sqft
609 Brashear Lane Available 08/14/20 4-bedroom Home in Cedar Park - Home in Cedar Grove Subdivision. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home has a nice floorplan with high ceilings and kitchen open to the living room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2503 Autrey Dr
2503 Autrey Drive, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1501 sqft
2503 Autrey Dr Available 06/15/20 Block House Creek 3 Bedroom Home - LOCKBOX on GARAGE DOOR. Desirable Block house Creek.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
641 Sierra Mar Loop
641 Sierra Mar Loop, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1431 sqft
641 Sierra Mar Loop Available 07/07/20 Great Single Story Leander Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath! - *Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/gwz6TZSwvDw Walk into a wonderful, bright entryway which flows into a large open floor plan living space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1905 Yaupon Trail Unit B
1905 Yaupon Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
978 sqft
1905 Yaupon Trail Unit B Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit for lease! - This property has a spacious, private backyard and a garage. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and dining area with an open concept into the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3921 Good Night TRL
3921 Goodnight Trail, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2045 sqft
Well cared for home in stunning hill country neighborhood of Travisso! This home features tall ceilings, plantation shutters throughout, 20" tile floors in main, flex/play space, gourmet kitchen with gas cook top,granite and SS appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
212 Grosseto LN
212 Grosseto Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2829 sqft
New Price! 3 CAR GARAGE - Beautiful 1.5 story home on large lot. Spacious open & bright kitchen/living/dining. Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, glass tile back-splash, high quality cabinetry, soaring ceilings, wood floors & stone detail.
Results within 5 miles of Leander
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
City Guide for Leander, TX

Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?

Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Leander, TX

Leander apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

