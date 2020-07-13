All apartments in Austin
Bell Steiner Ranch

4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd · (512) 213-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX 78732

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 12-205 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 22-305 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 02-205 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-207 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 21-306 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 15-301 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-106 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 13-303 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 13-202 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15-003 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Unit 21-003 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Unit 20-004 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Steiner Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
pool
pool table
cats allowed
garage
parking
bocce court
business center
carport
courtyard
golf room
internet access
internet cafe
smoke-free community
Welcome to Bell Steiner Ranch, a new sophisticated and luxury apartment community in the desirable area of Austin, TX. "The Land Between Two Lakes," an address at Bell Steiner Ranch provides the quintessential Austin lifestyle that you crave. Our highly accessible location offers easy access to outdoor activities with all of the local shopping, dining and entertainment.

Bell Steiner Ranch features 302 luxuriously appointed Loft, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment and townhome floor plans with sleek European-inspired finishes, the "Austin" and the "Travis". Distract yourself from the day to day with our unparalleled amenities. Our amenity packages include a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge and splash pad, virtual indoor golf lounge, digital cafe with lounge seating and fitness center with a power tower workout station. You'll find little that compares to the lifestyle that you will achieve here at Bell Steiner Ranch!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 3 (2 Dog Max)
rent: $20
restrictions: The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all “mixes” of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. **All pet fees, pet deposits, pet rent, weight limits, and the maximum number of pets allowed per apartment are subject to change at any time without notice and may be subject to certain restrictions. Contact the management office for the most up-to-date information.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $35/month, Detached Garages for $125, and Breezeway Garages for $150.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $12-$55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Steiner Ranch have any available units?
Bell Steiner Ranch has 32 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Steiner Ranch have?
Some of Bell Steiner Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Steiner Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Steiner Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Steiner Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Steiner Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Bell Steiner Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Bell Steiner Ranch offers parking.
Does Bell Steiner Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Steiner Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Steiner Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Bell Steiner Ranch has a pool.
Does Bell Steiner Ranch have accessible units?
No, Bell Steiner Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Steiner Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Steiner Ranch has units with dishwashers.
