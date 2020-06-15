9815 COPPER CREEK DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center gym playground tennis court

Nestled in Northwest Austin near Cedar Park is this beautiful community only minutes from the 183 freeway and toll roads 183A and 45 and also within the award winning Round Rock School District. Experience an extra-ordinary lifestyle here! Enjoy having a spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer connections, a fireplace and patio. There's something for everyone in this community with it's playground, tennis court, basketball court, fitness center and business center! Hang out in the fun community or head to Lakeline Mall in less than 5 minutes and shop the day away! Treat yourself to the lifestyle you deserve at a price you can afford! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.