Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

9815 COPPER CREEK DR.

9815 Copper Creek Drive · (512) 518-4266
Location

9815 Copper Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$883

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
playground
tennis court
Nestled in Northwest Austin near Cedar Park is this beautiful community only minutes from the 183 freeway and toll roads 183A and 45 and also within the award winning Round Rock School District. Experience an extra-ordinary lifestyle here! Enjoy having a spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer connections, a fireplace and patio. There's something for everyone in this community with it's playground, tennis court, basketball court, fitness center and business center! Hang out in the fun community or head to Lakeline Mall in less than 5 minutes and shop the day away! Treat yourself to the lifestyle you deserve at a price you can afford! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. have any available units?
9815 COPPER CREEK DR. has a unit available for $883 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. have?
Some of 9815 COPPER CREEK DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. currently offering any rent specials?
9815 COPPER CREEK DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. pet-friendly?
No, 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. offer parking?
No, 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. does not offer parking.
Does 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. have a pool?
No, 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. does not have a pool.
Does 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. have accessible units?
No, 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 COPPER CREEK DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
