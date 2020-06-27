9807 NORTH FM 620

Amenities

This one-of-a-kind community is the perfect place to enjoy Austin's charm and experience an exceptional lifestyle you deserve. Live nestled in picturesque hill country yet close to city conveniences and major employers. There's so many amenities to look forward to including a sparkling pool with a year-round spa and grilling pavilion, a clubhouse with Wi-Fi, business center, Starbucks coffee bar with complimentary coffee, a media room with theater seating, 24-hour fitness center, two mile hike and bike trail, playground, sand volleyball and a dog park! Apartment features include: 9-foot ceilings throughout with crown molding accents Brushed nickel hardware Garden tubs Abundant closet space Private balconies or patios with French doors Oversized double-paned windows Central heat and air Cable ready with Internet access available Flexible lease term available Stainless appliance packages* Wood burning fireplaces* In-home full size washer and dryers* Custom finishes including wood style flooring and ceiling fans* *In select homes * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.