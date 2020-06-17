9805 N. FM 620

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Custom finishes including wood-style flooring and ceiling fans



9-foot ceilings throughout with crown molding accents



Stainless appliance packages



Wood burning fireplaces



In-home full-size washers and dryers



Brushed nickel hardware



Garden tubs



Abundant closet space



Private balconies or patios



Oversized double-paned windows



Central heat and air



Cable ready with Internet access available



Flexible lease term available



Smoke-Free Apartment Living



__________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Two sparkling pools with grilling pavilion



Wi-Fi available around pool and clubhouse



Greenbelt views



Two-mile hike and bike trail



On-site playground



Attached/detached garages available



Dog park



Resident business center and conference room



Complimentary coffee bar in clubhouse



Fitness center with 24-hour access



24-hour yoga room with Fitness on Demand



Pets welcome (weight and breed restrictions apply)



24-hour maintenance



