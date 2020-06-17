9805 N. FM 620

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Custom finishes including wood-style flooring and ceiling fans
9-foot ceilings throughout with crown molding accents
Stainless appliance packages
Wood burning fireplaces
In-home full-size washers and dryers
Brushed nickel hardware
Garden tubs
Abundant closet space
Private balconies or patios
Oversized double-paned windows
Central heat and air
Cable ready with Internet access available
Flexible lease term available
Smoke-Free Apartment Living
__________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Two sparkling pools with grilling pavilion
Wi-Fi available around pool and clubhouse
Greenbelt views
Two-mile hike and bike trail
On-site playground
Attached/detached garages available
Dog park
Resident business center and conference room
Complimentary coffee bar in clubhouse
Fitness center with 24-hour access
24-hour yoga room with Fitness on Demand
Pets welcome (weight and breed restrictions apply)
24-hour maintenance