Austin, TX
9805 N. FM 620
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

9805 N. FM 620

9805 N Fm 620 · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Austin
Location

9805 N Fm 620, Austin, TX 78726

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Ancient manuscripts have long foretold of a building so cool, chic, sexy, and whatever old words they used to use. They spoke about how luxurious the amenities would be, how the world's coolest theatre would be just right down the street, that you can just go outside and frolic by the lake, or even have a picnic. Naysayers believed there would be no way that you could have all this, AND be in walking distance to top quality bars and restaurants, AND have the best farmers market ever just steps outside the door. Well, the non-believers have been proven wrong (as they always are). Welcome to your new home!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Custom finishes including wood-style flooring and ceiling fans

9-foot ceilings throughout with crown molding accents

Stainless appliance packages

Wood burning fireplaces

In-home full-size washers and dryers

Brushed nickel hardware

Garden tubs

Abundant closet space

Private balconies or patios

Oversized double-paned windows

Central heat and air

Cable ready with Internet access available

Flexible lease term available

Smoke-Free Apartment Living

__________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Two sparkling pools with grilling pavilion

Wi-Fi available around pool and clubhouse

Greenbelt views

Two-mile hike and bike trail

On-site playground

Attached/detached garages available

Dog park

Resident business center and conference room

Complimentary coffee bar in clubhouse

Fitness center with 24-hour access

24-hour yoga room with Fitness on Demand

Pets welcome (weight and breed restrictions apply)

24-hour maintenance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 N. FM 620 have any available units?
9805 N. FM 620 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9805 N. FM 620 have?
Some of 9805 N. FM 620's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 N. FM 620 currently offering any rent specials?
9805 N. FM 620 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 N. FM 620 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 N. FM 620 is pet friendly.
Does 9805 N. FM 620 offer parking?
Yes, 9805 N. FM 620 does offer parking.
Does 9805 N. FM 620 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9805 N. FM 620 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 N. FM 620 have a pool?
Yes, 9805 N. FM 620 has a pool.
Does 9805 N. FM 620 have accessible units?
Yes, 9805 N. FM 620 has accessible units.
Does 9805 N. FM 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9805 N. FM 620 does not have units with dishwashers.
