9802 Willers Way

Amenities
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
This incredible updated property features a massive living room with gorgeous fireplace! Large tile flooring throughout main living area, dinning room, and kitchen! Large kitchen includes granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and stone/tile back splash! Large rooms with Large Master! Master has hardwood flooring, master bath has double vanity and tile shower! Covered back porch! Fully fenced in backyard! Two car garage!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: TANGLEWOOD FOREST
YEAR BUILT: 1983
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Updated!
- Massive Living areas!
- 2 Car garage!
- Lots of natural light!
- Open Floorplan!
- Granite Counter-tops!
- Stainless steel appliances
- Fenced in back yard with Covered Patio!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Central Air, Driveway - Circle, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Wood), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Office/Den, Shed, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet