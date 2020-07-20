9802 Willers Way

Amenities

This incredible updated property features a massive living room with gorgeous fireplace! Large tile flooring throughout main living area, dinning room, and kitchen! Large kitchen includes granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and stone/tile back splash! Large rooms with Large Master! Master has hardwood flooring, master bath has double vanity and tile shower! Covered back porch! Fully fenced in backyard! Two car garage!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: TANGLEWOOD FOREST

YEAR BUILT: 1983



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Updated!

- Massive Living areas!

- 2 Car garage!

- Lots of natural light!

- Open Floorplan!

- Granite Counter-tops!

- Stainless steel appliances

- Fenced in back yard with Covered Patio!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



