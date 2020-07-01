Amenities

9611 Aire Libre Dr., Austin, TX 78726 - 3614 square feet of space in this massive 5 bed 4 bath property in Canyon Creek! Corner lot with mature landscaping! Formal dining + office/flex room + 2nd living space upstairs. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and breakfast nook. Tons of windows allow natural lighting throughout. Backyard patio great for entertaining. Conveniently located near 620 and lake Travis with restaurants, movie theatre, and shopping minutes away! Walking distance to Canyon Creek Elementary



