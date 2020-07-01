All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9611 Aire Libre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9611 Aire Libre
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

9611 Aire Libre

9611 Aire Libre Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9611 Aire Libre Drive, Austin, TX 78726

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
9611 Aire Libre Dr., Austin, TX 78726 - 3614 square feet of space in this massive 5 bed 4 bath property in Canyon Creek! Corner lot with mature landscaping! Formal dining + office/flex room + 2nd living space upstairs. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and breakfast nook. Tons of windows allow natural lighting throughout. Backyard patio great for entertaining. Conveniently located near 620 and lake Travis with restaurants, movie theatre, and shopping minutes away! Walking distance to Canyon Creek Elementary

(RLNE5649647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Aire Libre have any available units?
9611 Aire Libre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9611 Aire Libre have?
Some of 9611 Aire Libre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Aire Libre currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Aire Libre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Aire Libre pet-friendly?
Yes, 9611 Aire Libre is pet friendly.
Does 9611 Aire Libre offer parking?
No, 9611 Aire Libre does not offer parking.
Does 9611 Aire Libre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9611 Aire Libre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Aire Libre have a pool?
No, 9611 Aire Libre does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Aire Libre have accessible units?
No, 9611 Aire Libre does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Aire Libre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 Aire Libre has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin