Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

9507 Gynerium

9507 Gynerium Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9507 Gynerium Dr, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
new construction
pet friendly
9507 Gynerium Available 07/01/19 New Construction For Rent in North Austin, 9507 Gynerium Dr - This Newly constructed beauty is now available for lease. Be the first to lease this exceptional property located in the highly sought after area in North Austin. This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home offers all the modern conveniences of latest and greatest to offer in new construction. Quartz countertops, upgraded backsplash, and high end stainless appliance round out the open concept kitchen. The 2 story living room makes for a grand and majestic entertaining area. The master bedroom and ensuite provides ample space and the walk in shower is a dream in any home.

Situated next to the 45 toll and Parmer lane your 2 blocks from the transit rail system that will take you to downtown Austin and back. In addition, your only 2 miles from Lakeline mall and all the dining and entertainment spots. Your literally within a 2 minute drive to HEB, Alamo Draft House, Sams, Life Time Fitness, and more. You can't beat the location and ease of access to everything.

Don't miss this opportunity

For more information on Property Management or leasing services go to http://austinpmp.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4012941)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 Gynerium have any available units?
9507 Gynerium doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9507 Gynerium have?
Some of 9507 Gynerium's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9507 Gynerium currently offering any rent specials?
9507 Gynerium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 Gynerium pet-friendly?
Yes, 9507 Gynerium is pet friendly.
Does 9507 Gynerium offer parking?
No, 9507 Gynerium does not offer parking.
Does 9507 Gynerium have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 Gynerium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 Gynerium have a pool?
No, 9507 Gynerium does not have a pool.
Does 9507 Gynerium have accessible units?
No, 9507 Gynerium does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 Gynerium have units with dishwashers?
No, 9507 Gynerium does not have units with dishwashers.
