LISTING SPECIAL!! $1995 for 6 months! Option to renew in the spring. Come see this beautiful home in Searight Village! Bright and open floor plan with wood and tile flooring downstairs. Granite countertops, SS apps and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Master, 3 guest rooms and a large game room upstairs. Private, fenced backyard with covered patio. Solar panels reduce the cost of electric! Walking distance to Mary Moore park and disk golf and less than 10 mins to Southpark Meadows.