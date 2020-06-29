9411 Gynerium Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accessible game room parking garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 full bath house in North Austin. Beautiful 2 story, open concept living. Amenities included: 2 car garage , ample storage space, wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, refrigerator, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom with standing shower/Garden bath, storage, washer dryer, spacious backyard, Game Room and automated & sensor switches. 1.6 miles to Lakeline Station(Commute to Downtown). In Ceiling Speakers in living room and across hallway. Close to FM620 and Parmer crossing. 2 miles to all retail chains(Walmart,Target, Kohls, HMART, HEB...etc).Close to Apple, Visa, EBay...etc. Award winning Round Rock ISD. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 15th 2020. $2,450/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.