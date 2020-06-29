All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

9411 Gynerium Drive

9411 Gynerium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9411 Gynerium Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 full bath house in North Austin. Beautiful 2 story, open concept living. Amenities included: 2 car garage , ample storage space, wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, refrigerator, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom with standing shower/Garden bath, storage, washer dryer, spacious backyard, Game Room and automated & sensor switches. 1.6 miles to Lakeline Station(Commute to Downtown). In Ceiling Speakers in living room and across hallway. Close to FM620 and Parmer crossing. 2 miles to all retail chains(Walmart,Target, Kohls, HMART, HEB...etc).Close to Apple, Visa, EBay...etc. Award winning Round Rock ISD. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 15th 2020. $2,450/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 Gynerium Drive have any available units?
9411 Gynerium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9411 Gynerium Drive have?
Some of 9411 Gynerium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 Gynerium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9411 Gynerium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 Gynerium Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9411 Gynerium Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9411 Gynerium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9411 Gynerium Drive offers parking.
Does 9411 Gynerium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9411 Gynerium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 Gynerium Drive have a pool?
No, 9411 Gynerium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9411 Gynerium Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9411 Gynerium Drive has accessible units.
Does 9411 Gynerium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9411 Gynerium Drive has units with dishwashers.

