All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9308 S. 1st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9308 S. 1st St.
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:54 AM

9308 S. 1st St.

9308 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

9308 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
modern, close to shopping center, gym, pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 S. 1st St. have any available units?
9308 S. 1st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9308 S. 1st St. currently offering any rent specials?
9308 S. 1st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 S. 1st St. pet-friendly?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. offer parking?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not offer parking.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have a pool?
Yes, 9308 S. 1st St. has a pool.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have accessible units?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin