Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9308 S. 1st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9308 S. 1st St.
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9308 S. 1st St.
9308 South 1st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
9308 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
modern, close to shopping center, gym, pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have any available units?
9308 S. 1st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 9308 S. 1st St. currently offering any rent specials?
9308 S. 1st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 S. 1st St. pet-friendly?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. offer parking?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not offer parking.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have a pool?
Yes, 9308 S. 1st St. has a pool.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have accessible units?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 S. 1st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 S. 1st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedroom Apartments
Austin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Apartments
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin