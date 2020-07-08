All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

93 Rainey St

93 Rainey Street · No Longer Available
Location

93 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c6ff5809b ---- Features: A NEW KIND OF HOME. Overlooking amazing views, this trendy community is eight stories and showcases a swanky, cool clubhouse. The fitness center and resort-style infinity edge pool, with sunning ledges and grilling stations open up to breathtaking panoramas from the top deck. Rainey Street is lined with vintage bungalow houses transformed into quaint cool backyard bars. There is no place like Rainey Street, with its easy-going social scene, eclectic style and convenient walkability. Positioned off I-35, near Lady Bird Lake, our new community gives you easy access to all of Austin's mainstay attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Rainey St have any available units?
93 Rainey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Rainey St have?
Some of 93 Rainey St's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Rainey St currently offering any rent specials?
93 Rainey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Rainey St pet-friendly?
No, 93 Rainey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 93 Rainey St offer parking?
No, 93 Rainey St does not offer parking.
Does 93 Rainey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Rainey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Rainey St have a pool?
Yes, 93 Rainey St has a pool.
Does 93 Rainey St have accessible units?
No, 93 Rainey St does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Rainey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Rainey St does not have units with dishwashers.

