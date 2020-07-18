All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

909 Reinli St 219

909 Reinli Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 Reinli Street, Austin, TX 78751
Ridgetop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bike storage
HIDDEN GEM IN A WONDERFUL LOCATION! Central location with easy access to freeways makes all of Austin yours. 8 minutes to UT, 10 to downtown, 5 to Mueller, 10 to Domain, 15 reverse commute to Round Rock, and biking distance to ACC Highland & the Highland Commuter Rail station. Close to beloved Austin restaurants such as Tyson's Tacos, Home Slice Pizza, The Brewtorium, Kome, and more. Gated community of primarily young professionals includes a pool, dog park, and community bike storage as amenities. Second floor unit with patio overlooking main courtyard provides pleasant nights and a sense of community. Interior recently remodeled to-the-studs with hardwood floors, LED can lights, modern cabinetry, sink, and backsplash, a Nest thermostat, and included in-unit washer/dryer. Includes 2 parking spots on the gated side. Upgraded from developer standard with large pantry and mobile kitchen island. Hot water is supplied by industrial community water heaters that continuously recirculate hot water. Unrestricted dog breed/size (limited to two). Quiet industrial neighbors block freeway noise and maintain community privacy. City of Austin is developing a green space at the end of the street around a water feature.

The unit comes with an in-unit washer/dryer.

(RLNE5810123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

