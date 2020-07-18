909 Reinli St 219

Amenities

HIDDEN GEM IN A WONDERFUL LOCATION! Central location with easy access to freeways makes all of Austin yours. 8 minutes to UT, 10 to downtown, 5 to Mueller, 10 to Domain, 15 reverse commute to Round Rock, and biking distance to ACC Highland & the Highland Commuter Rail station. Close to beloved Austin restaurants such as Tyson's Tacos, Home Slice Pizza, The Brewtorium, Kome, and more. Gated community of primarily young professionals includes a pool, dog park, and community bike storage as amenities. Second floor unit with patio overlooking main courtyard provides pleasant nights and a sense of community. Interior recently remodeled to-the-studs with hardwood floors, LED can lights, modern cabinetry, sink, and backsplash, a Nest thermostat, and included in-unit washer/dryer. Includes 2 parking spots on the gated side. Upgraded from developer standard with large pantry and mobile kitchen island. Hot water is supplied by industrial community water heaters that continuously recirculate hot water. Unrestricted dog breed/size (limited to two). Quiet industrial neighbors block freeway noise and maintain community privacy. City of Austin is developing a green space at the end of the street around a water feature.



