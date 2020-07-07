All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:20 PM

9008 Copano Dr.

9008 Copano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9008 Copano Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2cd7dff002 ----
Avail Now, Sm pet under 35 lbs ok. $500 Pet Dep/Fee per pet. Great 3/2/2 in Sendera off Davis Ln in SW Austin. 2 Living areas, 2 dining areas, remodeled island kitchen with updated cabinets and countertops. Fresh paint. Spacious master bedroom/bath with separate tub/shower, double sinks, and large walk-in closet. Covered back patio, nice back yard. Sprinkler system. Washer, dryer and fridge can stay (not maintained). Must have clean credit, good rental history, verifiable household income 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 Copano Dr. have any available units?
9008 Copano Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9008 Copano Dr. have?
Some of 9008 Copano Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 Copano Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9008 Copano Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 Copano Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9008 Copano Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9008 Copano Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9008 Copano Dr. offers parking.
Does 9008 Copano Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9008 Copano Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 Copano Dr. have a pool?
No, 9008 Copano Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9008 Copano Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9008 Copano Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 Copano Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9008 Copano Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

