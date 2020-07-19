8917 Southwick Dr.

Amenities

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/RKf0ryvWKjc **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2013



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Easy access to major highways, employers - just a short drive to town

- Home is wheelchair accessible for easy access!

- Open floor plan with hard surface tile and hardwood in all main living areas

- Double french doors open to back deck and patio

- Low maintenance yard with partial xeriscaping

- Big Master Suite with walk in closet and hardwood floor

- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenants

- 2" faux wood blinds throughout

- Home is clean and move-in ready!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. (No Dogs) Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



