8917 Southwick Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8917 Southwick Dr.

8917 Southwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8917 Southwick Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/RKf0ryvWKjc **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2013

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Easy access to major highways, employers - just a short drive to town
- Home is wheelchair accessible for easy access!
- Open floor plan with hard surface tile and hardwood in all main living areas
- Double french doors open to back deck and patio
- Low maintenance yard with partial xeriscaping
- Big Master Suite with walk in closet and hardwood floor
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenants
- 2" faux wood blinds throughout
- Home is clean and move-in ready!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. (No Dogs) Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

