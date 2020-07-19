8917 Southwick Dr.

Amenities
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/RKf0ryvWKjc **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2013
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Easy access to major highways, employers - just a short drive to town
- Home is wheelchair accessible for easy access!
- Open floor plan with hard surface tile and hardwood in all main living areas
- Double french doors open to back deck and patio
- Low maintenance yard with partial xeriscaping
- Big Master Suite with walk in closet and hardwood floor
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenants
- 2" faux wood blinds throughout
- Home is clean and move-in ready!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. (No Dogs) Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher