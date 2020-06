Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, modern new South Austin condo. Close to shopping and entertainment! Luxurious center Island kitchen includes quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, 4-burner gas range and walk-in pantry. Kitchen open to living with easy access to covered patio for easy entertaining. Spacious master suite with dual closets and lavish bath with double vanity and linen closet. Secondary bedroom has a walk-in closet and bath. Loft space perfect for game room or home office. Washer and dryer included.