Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:46 PM

8821 Kimono Ridge Drive

8821 Kimono Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8821 Kimono Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 located off of Menchaca between William Cannon and Slaughter.Quick access to MoPac, 35, and 290 as well as Dittmar park and major employers and shopping. Available for move in June 7th.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive have any available units?
8821 Kimono Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8821 Kimono Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8821 Kimono Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

