Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8710 Wildridge Dr

8710 Wildridge Drive · (941) 284-3442
Location

8710 Wildridge Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 09/01/20 3B2B Remodeled Modern house with 2 car garage - Property Id: 321549

Available in the first week of September 2020. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home features a stunning expanded kitchen with custom cabinetry and high-end GE stainless appliances. One floor living, open floorplan with abundant natural light, treated concrete flooring in all main areas, and light filtering cellular shades throughout. Vaulted ceiling in the living area and Master bedroom. Large master bedroom with updated ceiling fan and lighting. Beautiful 1/4 acre corner lot with plenty of shade trees. Auto sprinkler system. AC unit, water heater replaced in 2019 and dishwasher replaced in 2020. 2-Car Garage with storage cabinets. Outdoor gas grill, landscaping tools and lawnmower included in the lease. Requirements: Non-smokers. Pet negotiable with extra deposit. Good credit and rental history, stable employment with pay stubs from the last two months. Tenant responsible for all utility and yard maintenance. Optional $55 per month security system monitoring fee.
Property Id 321549

(RLNE5959308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 Wildridge Dr have any available units?
8710 Wildridge Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8710 Wildridge Dr have?
Some of 8710 Wildridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 Wildridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8710 Wildridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 Wildridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8710 Wildridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8710 Wildridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8710 Wildridge Dr offers parking.
Does 8710 Wildridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8710 Wildridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 Wildridge Dr have a pool?
No, 8710 Wildridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8710 Wildridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 8710 Wildridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 Wildridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8710 Wildridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
