Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Available 09/01/20 3B2B Remodeled Modern house with 2 car garage - Property Id: 321549



Available in the first week of September 2020. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home features a stunning expanded kitchen with custom cabinetry and high-end GE stainless appliances. One floor living, open floorplan with abundant natural light, treated concrete flooring in all main areas, and light filtering cellular shades throughout. Vaulted ceiling in the living area and Master bedroom. Large master bedroom with updated ceiling fan and lighting. Beautiful 1/4 acre corner lot with plenty of shade trees. Auto sprinkler system. AC unit, water heater replaced in 2019 and dishwasher replaced in 2020. 2-Car Garage with storage cabinets. Outdoor gas grill, landscaping tools and lawnmower included in the lease. Requirements: Non-smokers. Pet negotiable with extra deposit. Good credit and rental history, stable employment with pay stubs from the last two months. Tenant responsible for all utility and yard maintenance. Optional $55 per month security system monitoring fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8710-wildridge-dr-austin-tx/321549

Property Id 321549



(RLNE5959308)