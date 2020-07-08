All apartments in Austin
8700 Soho Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8700 Soho Dr

8700 Soho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8700 Soho Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
8700 Soho Dr Available 07/10/20 Tastefully Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in South Austin - Tastefully Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in South Austin ~ Laminate Wood & Tile Floors Throughout (No Carpet) ~ Modern Lighting & Ceiling Fans ~ Updated Kitchen with Farmhouse Sink, Open Shelves & Cabinets and All Appliances ~ 1 Car Garage Can Be Used as a 2nd Living Space or Game Room ~ Private Backyard with Large Deck, Modern Storage Building & Treehouse ~ Great Location off of South 1st St ~ Near the Shops at Southpark Meadows ~ Easy Access to IH-35 ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE3180257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 Soho Dr have any available units?
8700 Soho Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8700 Soho Dr have?
Some of 8700 Soho Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 Soho Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8700 Soho Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 Soho Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8700 Soho Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8700 Soho Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8700 Soho Dr offers parking.
Does 8700 Soho Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 Soho Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 Soho Dr have a pool?
No, 8700 Soho Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8700 Soho Dr have accessible units?
No, 8700 Soho Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 Soho Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8700 Soho Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

