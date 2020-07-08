Amenities

8700 Soho Dr Available 07/10/20 Tastefully Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in South Austin - Tastefully Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in South Austin ~ Laminate Wood & Tile Floors Throughout (No Carpet) ~ Modern Lighting & Ceiling Fans ~ Updated Kitchen with Farmhouse Sink, Open Shelves & Cabinets and All Appliances ~ 1 Car Garage Can Be Used as a 2nd Living Space or Game Room ~ Private Backyard with Large Deck, Modern Storage Building & Treehouse ~ Great Location off of South 1st St ~ Near the Shops at Southpark Meadows ~ Easy Access to IH-35 ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



