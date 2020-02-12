All apartments in Austin
8304 Summerwood Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:39 PM

8304 Summerwood Dr

8304 Summerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8304 Summerwood Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
Townhome in Northwest Austin - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 dining, 2 living and 2 car garage! . Townhome with courtyard entry. Upstairs game room overlooks the living room. Brick fireplace between tall picture windows with view of park-like manicured greenbelt and community pool. Downstairs Master bedroom. Quiet, close-in professional location. Easy access to Mopac, 183, and 360. Close to the Domain, Arboretum, and many restaurants.
Qualifications: monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the rent, good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650.

(RLNE5446825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 Summerwood Dr have any available units?
8304 Summerwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8304 Summerwood Dr have?
Some of 8304 Summerwood Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 Summerwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Summerwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Summerwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8304 Summerwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8304 Summerwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8304 Summerwood Dr offers parking.
Does 8304 Summerwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 Summerwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Summerwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8304 Summerwood Dr has a pool.
Does 8304 Summerwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8304 Summerwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Summerwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8304 Summerwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

