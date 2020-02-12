8304 Summerwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard game room parking pool garage

Townhome in Northwest Austin - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 dining, 2 living and 2 car garage! . Townhome with courtyard entry. Upstairs game room overlooks the living room. Brick fireplace between tall picture windows with view of park-like manicured greenbelt and community pool. Downstairs Master bedroom. Quiet, close-in professional location. Easy access to Mopac, 183, and 360. Close to the Domain, Arboretum, and many restaurants.

Qualifications: monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the rent, good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650.



