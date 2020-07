Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4aa6a1a074 ---- Neat, clean 2-bedroom in an easy to access location. The property sits under a treed canopy on a corner lot. Rare lone duplex in an owner-occupied area of single-family homes. Carport parking, comes with a refrigerator as well as a washer and dryer. Both units include private back yards. Great location--just off Anderson Lane. Well-kept and updated, hurry while it lasts! Easy Access To Major Highways