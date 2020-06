Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 story home on large corner lot in South Austin - Nice house in very desirable area on large corner lot!!! Open living dining area with fireplace & hard wood flooring. Spacious ceramic tiled kitchen area with all appliance. Breakfast or 2nd living area. Upstairs master suite with walk in closet .Master bath with garden tub,sep shower,2nd walk in closet. Large backyard with deck and storage unit. Close to South Park Meadows and all things South Awesome.



(RLNE5516597)