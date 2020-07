Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7907 Taranto Available 02/08/19 - Beautiful One Story-Open Floor Plan with Large Deck for Entertaining! Walking distance to 2 Parks! Rattan Creek Greenbelt and Jogging Path Minutes Away! One of the Best Parks in Northwest Austin! Easy Access to 183, Parmer, 45, 620! Round Rock Schools! Northwest High Tech Corridor! Wood Floors in Formal Dining and Entry, Tile in Kitchen and Baths.



(RLNE4635717)