Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

7613 NAVARRO PL

7613 Navarro Place · No Longer Available
Location

7613 Navarro Place, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7613 NAVARRO PL Available 05/24/19 3-2.5-2 - 1488 sq. ft - $1550.00 - 7613 Navarro Place - 3-2.5-2 @1488 sq. ft. - Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Kitchen has pass thru to dining room. Large backyard and additional storage space in garage. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE4327596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 NAVARRO PL have any available units?
7613 NAVARRO PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7613 NAVARRO PL have?
Some of 7613 NAVARRO PL's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 NAVARRO PL currently offering any rent specials?
7613 NAVARRO PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 NAVARRO PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 NAVARRO PL is pet friendly.
Does 7613 NAVARRO PL offer parking?
Yes, 7613 NAVARRO PL offers parking.
Does 7613 NAVARRO PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 NAVARRO PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 NAVARRO PL have a pool?
No, 7613 NAVARRO PL does not have a pool.
Does 7613 NAVARRO PL have accessible units?
No, 7613 NAVARRO PL does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 NAVARRO PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 NAVARRO PL does not have units with dishwashers.
