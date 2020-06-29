7511 Carver Ave

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel concierge fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr maintenance

Completely Updated & Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in East Austin - Completely Updated & Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in East Austin ~ Originally built in 1940, This Home was Remodeled to the Studs in 2018 ~ Vaulted Ceiling ~ Electric Fireplace ~ Wood & Tile Floors Throughout ~ Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Great Location in Northeast Austin with Easy Access to Hwy 183 & IH-35 ~ Adjacent Buttermilk Greenbelt & Neighborhood Park ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE4382638)