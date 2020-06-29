7511 Carver Ave

Amenities
Completely Updated & Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in East Austin - Completely Updated & Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in East Austin ~ Originally built in 1940, This Home was Remodeled to the Studs in 2018 ~ Vaulted Ceiling ~ Electric Fireplace ~ Wood & Tile Floors Throughout ~ Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Great Location in Northeast Austin with Easy Access to Hwy 183 & IH-35 ~ Adjacent Buttermilk Greenbelt & Neighborhood Park ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
(RLNE4382638)