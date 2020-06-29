All apartments in Austin
7511 Carver Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

7511 Carver Ave

7511 Carver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7511 Carver Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
fireplace
Completely Updated & Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in East Austin - Completely Updated & Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in East Austin ~ Originally built in 1940, This Home was Remodeled to the Studs in 2018 ~ Vaulted Ceiling ~ Electric Fireplace ~ Wood & Tile Floors Throughout ~ Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Great Location in Northeast Austin with Easy Access to Hwy 183 & IH-35 ~ Adjacent Buttermilk Greenbelt & Neighborhood Park ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE4382638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 Carver Ave have any available units?
7511 Carver Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7511 Carver Ave have?
Some of 7511 Carver Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 Carver Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7511 Carver Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 Carver Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7511 Carver Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7511 Carver Ave offer parking?
No, 7511 Carver Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7511 Carver Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7511 Carver Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 Carver Ave have a pool?
No, 7511 Carver Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7511 Carver Ave have accessible units?
No, 7511 Carver Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 Carver Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7511 Carver Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
