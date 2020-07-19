All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:24 AM

715 W Slaughter Ln

715 Slaughter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

715 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
trash valet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8d24b8082 ----
Fully equipped, gourmet kitchen
Granite countertops with tile backsplash
Stainless steel appliances
Stainless farm-style sinks in kitchen
Brushed nickel hardware
Modern light fixtures throughout apartment home
Wood-inspired flooring and lush carpeting
Nine foot ceilings and open floor plans
In-home washer & dryer
Ceiling fans with light fixtures
Walk-in closets
Garden tubs & walk-in showers*
Double vanity sinks in master baths*
Linen closets in bath
Private patio/balcony
Private yards*
*In Select Apartment Homes
COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Two resort-style pools
Two poolside pavilions with gas grills
Two 24-hour fitness centers with state-of-the-art equipment and a wellness studio
Two Cyber Caf with Apple and Microsoft operating systems
Two resident clubhouses with gourmet kitchen, large 80-inch flat screen with lounge seating, billiards and shuffle board
Theater with plush seating
Two Conference Rooms
Free Wi-Fi at pools and clubhouses
Barbecue grills throughout community
Bocce Court
Pet park and an enclosed dog run
Pet Spa
Garages available
Valet Trash
Controlled access gates
Adjacent to Mary Moore Searight Park
Emergency Maintenance Service
My IMT Resident Portal with online access: utilities connection, rent payment, service requests, account information and community postings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have any available units?
715 W Slaughter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 W Slaughter Ln have?
Some of 715 W Slaughter Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 W Slaughter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
715 W Slaughter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 W Slaughter Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 W Slaughter Ln is pet friendly.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 715 W Slaughter Ln offers parking.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 W Slaughter Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have a pool?
Yes, 715 W Slaughter Ln has a pool.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have accessible units?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
