715 W Slaughter Ln

Amenities

Fully equipped, gourmet kitchen

Granite countertops with tile backsplash

Stainless steel appliances

Stainless farm-style sinks in kitchen

Brushed nickel hardware

Modern light fixtures throughout apartment home

Wood-inspired flooring and lush carpeting

Nine foot ceilings and open floor plans

In-home washer & dryer

Ceiling fans with light fixtures

Walk-in closets

Garden tubs & walk-in showers*

Double vanity sinks in master baths*

Linen closets in bath

Private patio/balcony

Private yards*

*In Select Apartment Homes

COMMUNITY AMENITIES



Two resort-style pools

Two poolside pavilions with gas grills

Two 24-hour fitness centers with state-of-the-art equipment and a wellness studio

Two Cyber Caf with Apple and Microsoft operating systems

Two resident clubhouses with gourmet kitchen, large 80-inch flat screen with lounge seating, billiards and shuffle board

Theater with plush seating

Two Conference Rooms

Free Wi-Fi at pools and clubhouses

Barbecue grills throughout community

Bocce Court

Pet park and an enclosed dog run

Pet Spa

Garages available

Valet Trash

Controlled access gates

Adjacent to Mary Moore Searight Park

Emergency Maintenance Service

My IMT Resident Portal with online access: utilities connection, rent payment, service requests, account information and community postings