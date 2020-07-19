715 W Slaughter Ln

Amenities
Fully equipped, gourmet kitchen
Granite countertops with tile backsplash
Stainless steel appliances
Stainless farm-style sinks in kitchen
Brushed nickel hardware
Modern light fixtures throughout apartment home
Wood-inspired flooring and lush carpeting
Nine foot ceilings and open floor plans
In-home washer & dryer
Ceiling fans with light fixtures
Walk-in closets
Garden tubs & walk-in showers*
Double vanity sinks in master baths*
Linen closets in bath
Private patio/balcony
Private yards*
*In Select Apartment Homes
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Two resort-style pools
Two poolside pavilions with gas grills
Two 24-hour fitness centers with state-of-the-art equipment and a wellness studio
Two Cyber Caf with Apple and Microsoft operating systems
Two resident clubhouses with gourmet kitchen, large 80-inch flat screen with lounge seating, billiards and shuffle board
Theater with plush seating
Two Conference Rooms
Free Wi-Fi at pools and clubhouses
Barbecue grills throughout community
Bocce Court
Pet park and an enclosed dog run
Pet Spa
Garages available
Valet Trash
Controlled access gates
Adjacent to Mary Moore Searight Park
Emergency Maintenance Service
My IMT Resident Portal with online access: utilities connection, rent payment, service requests, account information and community postings