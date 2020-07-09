All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:14 PM

7101 Bennett Ave

7101 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
2019 New construction Modern condo centrally located minutes to downtown, Muller or the Domain. Downstairs has an Open floorplan with large kitchen and living spaces with lots of natural light. Home has 2 master suites, One downstairs and one Upstairs. Polished concrete floors downstairs, wood floors upstairs. Energy efficient with tankless gas water heater, spray-in foam insulation, and energy efficient appliances. St. John's is a very vibrant community with lots of new building all around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Bennett Ave have any available units?
7101 Bennett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7101 Bennett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Bennett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Bennett Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Bennett Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7101 Bennett Ave offer parking?
No, 7101 Bennett Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Bennett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Bennett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Bennett Ave have a pool?
No, 7101 Bennett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Bennett Ave have accessible units?
No, 7101 Bennett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Bennett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Bennett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 Bennett Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 Bennett Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

