7101 Bennett Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities new construction

2019 New construction Modern condo centrally located minutes to downtown, Muller or the Domain. Downstairs has an Open floorplan with large kitchen and living spaces with lots of natural light. Home has 2 master suites, One downstairs and one Upstairs. Polished concrete floors downstairs, wood floors upstairs. Energy efficient with tankless gas water heater, spray-in foam insulation, and energy efficient appliances. St. John's is a very vibrant community with lots of new building all around.