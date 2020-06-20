All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7017 Spirit Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7017 Spirit Hill Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7017 Spirit Hill Rd

7017 Spirit Hill Rd · (512) 618-9228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7017 Spirit Hill Rd, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7017 Spirit Hill Rd · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Brand new 4B/2B home in Colorado Crossing! - Brand new 4B/2B home in Colorado Crossing! Great layout single story, Vinyl throughout with carpet in bedrooms, Quartz countertops in the kitchen, Lots of upgrades, Solar panels for lower electric bills, Fully sodded yard, Sprinkler system, Pool and park in the neighborhood! Be the first to live here! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5780572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 Spirit Hill Rd have any available units?
7017 Spirit Hill Rd has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017 Spirit Hill Rd have?
Some of 7017 Spirit Hill Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 Spirit Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Spirit Hill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Spirit Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 Spirit Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7017 Spirit Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 7017 Spirit Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7017 Spirit Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Spirit Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Spirit Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7017 Spirit Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 7017 Spirit Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 7017 Spirit Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Spirit Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 Spirit Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7017 Spirit Hill Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

305 Flats
305 35th St
Austin, TX 78705
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78748
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity