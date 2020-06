Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, open plan living/dining/kitchen area with bonus study that can be used as an extra room or living area. Home is within walking distance of ACC and Capital Metro rail at Highland and Crestview stations. Neighborhood park in the backyard. Trendy "midtown" Austin neighborhood with plenty of great restaurants and shops nearby!