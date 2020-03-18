7008 Ryan Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Charming Bungalow Ready for Move-in!!! - Property Id: 128379



Updated Home in Popular Crestview Subd. Walk to Crestview Light Rail, Metro Bus Stop, Neighborhood Grocery Store, Deli, Pub. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen w/ Corian Countertops & Stainless. Refrigerator Washer Dryer Included. Extra Kitchen Cabinets Provide Ample Storage. Updated Bathroom w/ Nickel Finishes. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Central Air/Heat. Large Closets. Carport has 2 Storage Closets. Lg Back Deck. Pets Welcome. Located in a Very Popular Hip North Central Area of Austin. Shown by appointment only, with plenty of notice.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128379

Property Id 128379



(RLNE4943741)