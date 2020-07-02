All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

7007 Windrift Way

7007 Windrift Way · No Longer Available
Location

7007 Windrift Way, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location of South Austin! This home has everything you would want and need to live comfortably. Established community near grocery and restaurants. Wood flooring throughout and great updates! Beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Great private fenced in yard. Come make Windrift your new home! Schedule your touring appointment today!

Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/r0O7RWYBZDQ

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1974

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Wood flooring throughout
- Great South Austin location with stores and restaurants within blocks
- Morden updates!
- Stainless steel appliances
- Large natural lighting windows!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 Windrift Way have any available units?
7007 Windrift Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7007 Windrift Way have?
Some of 7007 Windrift Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7007 Windrift Way currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Windrift Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Windrift Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7007 Windrift Way is pet friendly.
Does 7007 Windrift Way offer parking?
Yes, 7007 Windrift Way offers parking.
Does 7007 Windrift Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 Windrift Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Windrift Way have a pool?
No, 7007 Windrift Way does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Windrift Way have accessible units?
No, 7007 Windrift Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Windrift Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7007 Windrift Way does not have units with dishwashers.

