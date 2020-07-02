7007 Windrift Way

Great Location of South Austin! This home has everything you would want and need to live comfortably. Established community near grocery and restaurants. Wood flooring throughout and great updates! Beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Great private fenced in yard. Come make Windrift your new home! Schedule your touring appointment today!
Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/r0O7RWYBZDQ
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: House BEDROOMS: 3 BATHROOMS: 2 PARKING: Garage/ Driveway NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin YEAR BUILT: 1974
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Wood flooring throughout - Great South Austin location with stores and restaurants within blocks - Morden updates! - Stainless steel appliances - Large natural lighting windows!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required. - No smoking on the property - Application Fee is $50 per Adult - $15 monthly MRA (admin fee) - Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days - Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
