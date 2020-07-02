7007 Windrift Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location of South Austin! This home has everything you would want and need to live comfortably. Established community near grocery and restaurants. Wood flooring throughout and great updates! Beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Great private fenced in yard. Come make Windrift your new home! Schedule your touring appointment today!



Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/r0O7RWYBZDQ



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1974



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Wood flooring throughout

- Great South Austin location with stores and restaurants within blocks

- Morden updates!

- Stainless steel appliances

- Large natural lighting windows!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **