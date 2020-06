Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Prime location! Rare opportunity in Bannockburn; a highly sought after, hip Southwest Austin neighborhood w/easy access to the fabulous Shops @ Arbor Trails, Stephenson Nature Preserve + Outdoor Education Center! Just 15min to DT Austin, less than 10min to Lady Bird Lake, Barton Springs & Zilker Park! Towering oaks greet you in this charming, quiet, cul-de-sac. Tastefully updated one-story in-law plan with a generous covered patio and side yard for entertaining.