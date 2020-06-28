All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

6902 Priscilla Drive

6902 Priscilla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Priscilla Drive, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Updated Home - Charming home in North Central Austin - Updates galore include wood floors in living and bedrooms - hard tile in dining and kitchen area plus updates in bathrooms - updated lighting thru out plus top of the line appliances in the kitchen - Breakfast area looks out to covered patio offering the perfect place to relax and entertain family and friends. Location - Location - Location - Close to shopping, major employers, easy access to IH35 & Mopac - this home tracks to popular McCallum High.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: None
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5079748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Priscilla Drive have any available units?
6902 Priscilla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 Priscilla Drive have?
Some of 6902 Priscilla Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Priscilla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Priscilla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Priscilla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 Priscilla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6902 Priscilla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6902 Priscilla Drive offers parking.
Does 6902 Priscilla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Priscilla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Priscilla Drive have a pool?
No, 6902 Priscilla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Priscilla Drive have accessible units?
No, 6902 Priscilla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Priscilla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6902 Priscilla Drive has units with dishwashers.
