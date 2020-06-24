6812 Syracuse Cv

Amenities

Beautifully renovated house with large lot on top of hill. House was completely renovated with travertine tile and had scraped wood laminate floors, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. House was taken down to the studs and completely rebuilt with energy efficiency in mind. New insulation, A/C, electrical, double-pane windows, water heater, appliances and more. Large master suite was recently added and features a garden tub with designer tile surround, double vanity, and large walk in closet.