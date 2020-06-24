All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

6812 Syracuse Cv

6812 Syracuse Cove · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Syracuse Cove, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated house with large lot on top of hill. House was completely renovated with travertine tile and had scraped wood laminate floors, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. House was taken down to the studs and completely rebuilt with energy efficiency in mind. New insulation, A/C, electrical, double-pane windows, water heater, appliances and more. Large master suite was recently added and features a garden tub with designer tile surround, double vanity, and large walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Syracuse Cv have any available units?
6812 Syracuse Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 Syracuse Cv have?
Some of 6812 Syracuse Cv's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 Syracuse Cv currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Syracuse Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Syracuse Cv pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Syracuse Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6812 Syracuse Cv offer parking?
No, 6812 Syracuse Cv does not offer parking.
Does 6812 Syracuse Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Syracuse Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Syracuse Cv have a pool?
No, 6812 Syracuse Cv does not have a pool.
Does 6812 Syracuse Cv have accessible units?
No, 6812 Syracuse Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Syracuse Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 6812 Syracuse Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
