Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Beautiful New Home For Rent, 6601 San Isidro Dr, Austin, TX 78744 - Don't miss out on this Beautiful New 4 bed 2.5 bath home that sits on a corner lot, so you only have one neighbor. Spacious living room opens to kitchen for great entertainment. Kitchen has SS Appliances, Granite counter tops, beautiful white cabinetry with neutral back splash that will mesh with any decor. Master Suite is downstairs, and features double vanity, walk in closet and separate shower. Formal dining room or Flex space. Loft upstairs with a view of downstairs. Washer/Dryer included. Minutes from Downtown.



