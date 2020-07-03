6108 Skahan LN

Amenities
This home has been totally remodeled and no carpet. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower and BIG walk in closet. There is also a second living space upstairs with nice balcony for relaxing. The cute secondary bedrooms w/ Jack and Jill bathroom. Downstairs offers screened in patio which looks out to large backyard. Great schools & nice established section of Circle C. Home has all new fixtures, cabinets and too many upgrades to list. Come and check out this home before it's gone.