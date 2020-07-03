6108 Skahan LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been totally remodeled and no carpet. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower and BIG walk in closet. There is also a second living space upstairs with nice balcony for relaxing. The cute secondary bedrooms w/ Jack and Jill bathroom. Downstairs offers screened in patio which looks out to large backyard. Great schools & nice established section of Circle C. Home has all new fixtures, cabinets and too many upgrades to list. Come and check out this home before it's gone.