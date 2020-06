Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great 3/2.5 duplex in Southwest Austin! Located on a corner lot with towering trees and located directly across from Patton Elementary. Close to Mopac and 71/290 as well as shopping and restaurants like Costco, Central Market and much more. Updated floors, counters, kitchen and baths. Covered back patio and small yard as well. Available now!