5612 COLINTON AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3-2.5-2 - 1856 sq. ft. - 5612 Colinton - $1550.00 - 3-2.5-2 - Two story home - 1856 sq ft - great location to 290/130/45 tolls - All bedrooms upstairs w/family room - no carpet on first floor - spacious kitchen - separate laundry room/pantry. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE3361278)