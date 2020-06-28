3-2.5-2 - 1856 sq. ft. - 5612 Colinton - $1550.00 - 3-2.5-2 - Two story home - 1856 sq ft - great location to 290/130/45 tolls - All bedrooms upstairs w/family room - no carpet on first floor - spacious kitchen - separate laundry room/pantry. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
(RLNE3361278)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5612 COLINTON AVE have any available units?
5612 COLINTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 COLINTON AVE have?
Some of 5612 COLINTON AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 COLINTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5612 COLINTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 COLINTON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 COLINTON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5612 COLINTON AVE offer parking?
No, 5612 COLINTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5612 COLINTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 COLINTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 COLINTON AVE have a pool?
No, 5612 COLINTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5612 COLINTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 5612 COLINTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 COLINTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 COLINTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.