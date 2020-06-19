5401 East Parmer Lane

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."



After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.



Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances



Washer and Dryers in Every Unit



Patios/Balconies with Enclosed Storage



Hardwood-style Flooring



Spacious Walk-In Closets



2 inch Faux Wood Window Blinds



Central Heating and Air Conditioning



Handicap Accessible Units



Wood Burning Fireplaces



Kitchen Island/ Bar



Pendant Lighting



USB Port Wall Outlets



Quartz Countertops



Private Fenced Backyards



French Patio/Balcony Doors



Linen Closets and Pantries



Garden Tubs and Showers



Double Sink Vanity



Attached Garages



Community Amenities



High Speed Internet



Resident Lounge with Billiards



Conference Room



Computer Center



Entertainment Room



24-Hour Package Concierge Service



24-Hour Fitness Center



Resort-Style Pool Area and Spa



Picnic and Grilling Stations



Limited Access Entry



Rentable Carports, Garages and Storage Units



Electric Car Charging Station



Fire Pit Conversation Area



Outdoor Patio Fireplace



Curtained Cabanas



Fenced Bark Park



Climate Controlled Pet Spa



Smoke-Free Community



