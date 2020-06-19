5401 East Parmer Lane

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
Washer and Dryers in Every Unit
Patios/Balconies with Enclosed Storage
Hardwood-style Flooring
Spacious Walk-In Closets
2 inch Faux Wood Window Blinds
Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Handicap Accessible Units
Wood Burning Fireplaces
Kitchen Island/ Bar
Pendant Lighting
USB Port Wall Outlets
Quartz Countertops
Private Fenced Backyards
French Patio/Balcony Doors
Linen Closets and Pantries
Garden Tubs and Showers
Double Sink Vanity
Attached Garages
Community Amenities
High Speed Internet
Resident Lounge with Billiards
Conference Room
Computer Center
Entertainment Room
24-Hour Package Concierge Service
24-Hour Fitness Center
Resort-Style Pool Area and Spa
Picnic and Grilling Stations
Limited Access Entry
Rentable Carports, Garages and Storage Units
Electric Car Charging Station
Fire Pit Conversation Area
Outdoor Patio Fireplace
Curtained Cabanas
Fenced Bark Park
Climate Controlled Pet Spa
Smoke-Free Community