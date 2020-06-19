All apartments in Austin
5401 East Parmer Lane

5401 East Parmer Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5401 East Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78754

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

Washer and Dryers in Every Unit

Patios/Balconies with Enclosed Storage

Hardwood-style Flooring

Spacious Walk-In Closets

2 inch Faux Wood Window Blinds

Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Handicap Accessible Units

Wood Burning Fireplaces

Kitchen Island/ Bar

Pendant Lighting

USB Port Wall Outlets

Quartz Countertops

Private Fenced Backyards

French Patio/Balcony Doors

Linen Closets and Pantries

Garden Tubs and Showers

Double Sink Vanity

Attached Garages

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

High Speed Internet

Resident Lounge with Billiards

Conference Room

Computer Center

Entertainment Room

24-Hour Package Concierge Service

24-Hour Fitness Center

Resort-Style Pool Area and Spa

Picnic and Grilling Stations

Limited Access Entry

Rentable Carports, Garages and Storage Units

Electric Car Charging Station

Fire Pit Conversation Area

Outdoor Patio Fireplace

Curtained Cabanas

Fenced Bark Park

Climate Controlled Pet Spa

Smoke-Free Community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 East Parmer Lane have any available units?
5401 East Parmer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 East Parmer Lane have?
Some of 5401 East Parmer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 East Parmer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5401 East Parmer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 East Parmer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 East Parmer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5401 East Parmer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5401 East Parmer Lane does offer parking.
Does 5401 East Parmer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 East Parmer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 East Parmer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5401 East Parmer Lane has a pool.
Does 5401 East Parmer Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5401 East Parmer Lane has accessible units.
Does 5401 East Parmer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 East Parmer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
