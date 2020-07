Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great Location! Less than 10 minutes to downtown!! South Austin 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home. Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen area is open to the living area. Refrigerator included. 2 living areas. Family room has fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Big backyard, perfect for entertaining! Large trees! Neighborhood across from Hills Cafe! Walk to South Congress! Convenient to I-35. Minutes to all shopping and schools. Hurry for this home, it will not last long.